Analysts Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $8.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

TECK stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 187,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,149,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after acquiring an additional 723,227 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

