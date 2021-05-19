Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce $28.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.41 million to $28.90 million. American Software reported sales of $29.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $111.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.25 million to $111.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $119.39 million, with estimates ranging from $118.90 million to $119.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,089 shares of company stock worth $737,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 208.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 77.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMSWA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.69 million, a P/E ratio of 98.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. American Software has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

