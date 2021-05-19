Analysts Expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. Inovalon reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of INOV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. 10,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,813. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

