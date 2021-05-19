Analysts Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Magna International reported earnings of ($1.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Magna International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,237,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,839,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGA opened at $96.53 on Friday. Magna International has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $99.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

