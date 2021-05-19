Analysts Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Post Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce earnings per share of $3.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $16.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $16.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $21.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.80 to $21.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,328 shares of company stock worth $20,825,705. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.75 and a 200-day moving average of $125.68. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $75.10 and a one year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

