Analysts Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Sprout Social posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $76,731.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,891,117 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $6.60 on Wednesday, hitting $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 76,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,144. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

