Analysts Offer Predictions for Aemetis, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc.'s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTX)

May 19th, 2021

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Aemetis in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aemetis’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMTX. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $12.30 on Monday. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $386.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aemetis by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

