Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Target Price at C$2.45

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.45.

CEU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.15 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,725,712 shares in the company, valued at C$3,278,852.80. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 96,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. Insiders sold 191,233 shares of company stock worth $340,939 in the last 90 days.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.43. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$440.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

