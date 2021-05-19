Analysts Set Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) PT at $33.14

May 19th, 2021

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Hilltop news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $25,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,029,000 after acquiring an additional 357,872 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 90.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after acquiring an additional 317,902 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

