Analysts Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Price Target at $60.14

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Pentair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.79. 12,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

