Analysts Set Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) PT at $57.40

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $29.95 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

