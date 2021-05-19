Analysts Set Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target at $14.71

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

SUUIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.77.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

