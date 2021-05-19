Analyzing Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

74.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Innovative Industrial Properties and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 2 5 0 2.71 INDUS Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus price target of $192.43, suggesting a potential upside of 13.22%. INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $70.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.24%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 55.71% 6.05% 4.82% INDUS Realty Trust -11.27% -4.08% -1.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and INDUS Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $44.67 million 91.03 $23.48 million $3.27 51.98 INDUS Realty Trust $44.04 million 11.07 $3.67 million N/A N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats INDUS Realty Trust on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.