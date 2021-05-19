Analyzing Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)

Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Drilling and Seadrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Drilling -164.67% -23.08% -9.18% Seadrill -181.00% -97.47% -11.01%

This table compares Pacific Drilling and Seadrill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Drilling $319.72 million 0.00 -$525.16 million N/A N/A Seadrill $1.39 billion 0.02 -$1.22 billion N/A N/A

Pacific Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seadrill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Seadrill shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Drilling and Seadrill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Drilling has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Drilling beats Seadrill on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. Pacific Drilling S.A. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On October 30, 2020, Pacific Drilling S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments. It offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 34 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 15 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On February 10, 2021, Seadrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

