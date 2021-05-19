Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.00 ($76.47).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.