Anoncoin (ANC) Price Reaches $0.0303 on Top Exchanges

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $63,942.42 and approximately $552.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 65.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.