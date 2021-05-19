Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.26, but opened at $48.08. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $53.02, with a volume of 10,469 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also commented on APLS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $288,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,194,775.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at $292,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,100 shares of company stock worth $1,200,704 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 968.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 226,600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

