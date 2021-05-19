Apellis Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,216 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 751% compared to the typical daily volume of 613 call options.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Insiders sold a total of 25,100 shares of company stock worth $1,200,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 968.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 226,600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

