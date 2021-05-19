Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

APLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 2.45%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

