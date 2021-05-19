Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.78. The company had a trading volume of 190,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 197.51 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

