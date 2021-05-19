Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Down to $47.01

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.01, but opened at $44.51. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $45.72, with a volume of 2,316 shares trading hands.

AMTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $410,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $410,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.