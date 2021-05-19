AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APP. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

APP stock opened at $64.29 on Monday. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

