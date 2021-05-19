AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33. The stock has a market cap of $371.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. As a group, analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

