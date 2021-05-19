ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

MT stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $28,587,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 364,199 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $9,000,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

