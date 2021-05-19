Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Francois Morin Sells 15,000 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $602,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACGL opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $41.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

