ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 32,064 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 293.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,064 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.55.

ETR stock opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

