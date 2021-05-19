ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires New Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.42, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

