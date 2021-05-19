ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

