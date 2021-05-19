ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 314 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders have sold a total of 2,175,501 shares of company stock worth $292,796,316 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

PG opened at $135.94 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.43 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.38. The firm has a market cap of $332.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

