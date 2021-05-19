ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,510,000 after purchasing an additional 478,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92.

