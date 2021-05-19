ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 917.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

