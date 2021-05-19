ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $4.91 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 367.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,310 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

