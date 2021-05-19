ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 209 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.87 and its 200 day moving average is $138.65. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $119.99 and a twelve month high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

