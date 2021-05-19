Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATZAF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

ATZAF traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. 1,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

