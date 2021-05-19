Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 128,000 Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $275,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerecor alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00.

Shares of Cerecor stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Cerecor Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $216.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. Research analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerecor by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 120,032 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cerecor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cerecor by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.