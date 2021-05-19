Arweave Price Hits $15.57 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $15.57 or 0.00042411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $519.93 million and approximately $38.61 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00036058 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

