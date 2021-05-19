Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 334 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 339 ($4.43). 591,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 767,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.47).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 354 ($4.63).

The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 348.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 355.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, insider Suzanne Claire Baxter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £18,250 ($23,843.74).

Ascential Company Profile (LON:ASCL)

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit