Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 334 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 339 ($4.43). 591,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 767,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.47).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 354 ($4.63).

The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 348.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 355.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, insider Suzanne Claire Baxter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £18,250 ($23,843.74).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

