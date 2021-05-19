ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Down 3.8%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 20,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,002,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $13,403,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ASE Technology by 1,417.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,266,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,459 shares during the period. 4.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

