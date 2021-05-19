ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.38. 20,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,002,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 27,608.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740,760 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 154.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,085,000 after buying an additional 5,844,733 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $21,277,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after buying an additional 2,729,557 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9,103.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,579,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

