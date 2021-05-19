Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Sets New 1-Year High at $5,034.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,034 ($65.77) and last traded at GBX 5,002 ($65.35), with a volume of 77721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,988 ($65.17).

Several research firms have commented on AHT. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,478 ($45.44).

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.60 billion and a PE ratio of 37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,657.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,884.40.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

