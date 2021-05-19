AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Upgraded at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $24.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,233.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $239,739.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,194,054 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 222,421 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

