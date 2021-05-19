Associated Banc Corp Acquires 135,875 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 503.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 135,875 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 111,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 35,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 181.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,355,000 after buying an additional 1,123,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

