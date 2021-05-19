Associated Banc Corp Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

