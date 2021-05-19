Associated Banc Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE opened at $369.69 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

