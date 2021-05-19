Associated Banc Corp Sells 13,860 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,860 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $283.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $189.92 and a 52 week high of $294.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

