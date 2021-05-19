Associated Banc Corp Takes $664,000 Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 80,564 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.