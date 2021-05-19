Assura (LON:AGR) Earns “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

LON:AGR opened at GBX 73.65 ($0.96) on Tuesday. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13). The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

