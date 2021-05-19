At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Compass Point

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Compass Point in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOME. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $37.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. At Home Group has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,573 shares of company stock worth $3,224,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in At Home Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

