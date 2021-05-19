Atari Token Hits Market Cap of $86.82 Million (ATRI)

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Atari Token has traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atari Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atari Token has a total market capitalization of $86.82 million and approximately $755,321.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atari Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00069502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.99 or 0.01069785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.29 or 0.09177692 BTC.

Atari Token Coin Profile

Atari Token (CRYPTO:ATRI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 589,833,265 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari . Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATARI Chain, Ltd, incorporated in Gibraltar, is responsible for the governance and ecosystem development of the ATARI Network of smart platforms using the ATARI Token. The ATARI Token is the utility and governance token for the ATARI Network. The ATARI Token serves as a medium of exchange within the ATARI Network for various ATARI goods and services, including those of ATARI’s partners. The ATARI Token is also used for rewards, staking incentives and ecosystem development programs. The objective is for the ATARI Token to become the utility token of reference for the videogame industry, either as an in-game token or as a utility token for exchanges of services or products between individuals and/or companies. The ATARI Token may also be collateralized to mint ATARI USD, a stable USD pegged cryptocurrency which can be used in-game on various ATARI platforms, including the ATARI Casino and partnerships within the ATARI Universe. On October 16, 2020, The Atari Group announced the details for a public sale of the Atari Token on the Bitcoin.com Exchange. On November 2, 2020, The Atari Group announced the early closing of the public sale and the start of the trading of the Atari Token (ATRI) on Bitcoin.com Exchange as early as November 2, 2020. This public sale and the listing constitute two very important milestones for the Atari blockchain project, providing liquidity to the token holders, and paving the way for future collaborations and the development of the Atari blockchain eco-system. “

Atari Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atari Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.