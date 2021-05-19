Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Down 6.9%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.81. Approximately 19,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 528,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Several research analysts have commented on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

